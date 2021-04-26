Tahir Raj Bhasin Urges People To Become Plasma Donors: 'Time To Step Up And Help Country'

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, states have imposed partial lockdown with strict regulations to be followed by the citizens. Several actors and influencers have been extending their support towards helping the COVID-19 patients. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has now come forward and urged his followers to become plasma donors and step up as Indian citizens to help the country. On April 26, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a story requesting the same.

As seen in Tahir Raj Bhasin's Instagram Stories, the actor said, "India is in a war against Covid". He further added, "It's our time to step up as citizens and help our country :)". Tahir Raj Bhasin urged his fans and followers to "become a plasma donor today!". Explaining the requirements and details about the same, the actor said, "If you've recently recovered from Covid, At least 28 days from today and have strong antibodies you're probably eligible".

Further, Tahir Raj Bhasin shared that anyone who is eligible to donate plasma can fill the form linked in the story. He said, "Fill this form and our voluntary group of medico's will get in touch with you". "They will further check your eligibility over phone and if all is good you will be connected to a blood bank or patient in need". Take a look at the link shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin on his Instagram Stories.

Tahir Raj Bhasin turns 34

Tahir Raj Bhasin celebrated his 34th birthday on April 21. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, he took to his Instagram handle and shared that he went trekking on his birthday. He celebrated his birthday in Leh Ladakh. He shared a picture and a video of him from the trekking trip.

Sharing the glimpses of his birthday, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, "Birthday trek & a wish". He further added, "This year is about gratitude for the things I’ve taken for granted : good health, friends, family, being able to meet each other, shooting for films, the priceless vibe of great work and being on a buzzing set". Tahir Raj Bhasin also added, "If you or someone you know is going through a rough time I send you the strength to fight it & come out stronger. May we triumph over this phase together & return to a time when the list above is normal again".

