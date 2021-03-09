Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' Gets A Theatrical Release Date; Fans Excited

Mardaani actor Tahir Raj Bhasin recently shared a delightful piece of news with his fans about his upcoming movie Looop Lapeta, and his fans jumped with joy by stating how excited they were to know about Looop Lapeta’s release. Read further ahead to know the details about Tahir Raj Bhasin’s upcoming movie’s release.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's Looop Lapeta’s release date

Tahir Raj Bhasin recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this amazing news for all his fans along with an interesting video clip that flashed Looop Lapeta’s release date along with other cast members of the film. The video first depicted two of the lead actors of the film namely Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu showcasing their characters of the film.

In the caption, the Force 2 actor escalated the curiosity of the fans by asking them to get ready for the ride of their life with Savi and Satya. He then added that the fans will be able to watch their movie in theatres on October 22, 2021, and mentioned all the Looop Lapeta cast members in the caption.

The moment he announced Looop Lapeta’s release date on Instagram, all the fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. Many of the fans first congratulated the actor for the theatrical release of his movie and then stated how excited they were to watch Tahir and Taapsee Pannu’s new movie, Looop Lapeta. Many of them also added how his new character looked amazing and commented how he looked extremely handsome in his movie’s look. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tahir Raj Bhasin’s announcement for Looop Lapeta’s theatrical release.

Looop Lapeta cast

Written and directed by Aakash Bhatia, the movie will involve a popular cast of actors namely Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Manasi Parekh, Manik Papneja, Bhupesh Bandekar and others.

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s movies

Some of Tahir Raj Bhasin’s movies and other projects include Mardaani, Force 2, Manto, Chhichhore, The Last Day, One By Two, Kai Po Che, The Last Day, Songs We Wrote and many more. The actor will also be seen in another upcoming film, 83, that was supposed to release last year but was pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

