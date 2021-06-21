Tahira Kashyap Announces New Book On Father's Day; Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts

On June 20, 2021, Tahira Kashyap took to her official Instagram handle and announced her upcoming book about motherhood, titled The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. She shared a pair of pictures of the book's title and herself. In the pictures, she can be seen making quirky faces and being overjoyed. Her hubby, Ayushmann Khurrana, too, reacted to her latest announcement.

In the pictures, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana can be seen sporting a pink top and black shorts. She can be seen holding a laptop that reads the title of her upcoming book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. As for the caption, she penned, "I love dads (mine and my kids') but on Father's Day I want to share some special news about my new book! It's sinful and hopefully delightful. It's called... 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother'".

As soon as the announcement was made, many of her fans and friends from the entertainment industry reacted in the comments section of the post. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the post on his Insta handle and stated that this is Father's Day 2021's special announcement. Neeti Mohan commented, "Can’t wait" with several clapping hands emoticon. Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Awesome! Can’t wait for this one". Yami Gautam, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwini Iyer, and others dropped motivating comments and red hearts. A fan commented, "already excited to read the book!", while another one wrote, "Excited for new Experience" with a heart.

This will be Tahira's fifth book after, 12 Commandments of Being A Woman which was published in the year 2020. The book received quite a positive response from the readers. The author has been advocating for women's empowerment through various means. Tahira penned her first book titled, I Promise in the year 2011, which was followed by her second novel titled, Souled out. The writer has also co-authored her hubby's biography, Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also published other books such as the Quarantine Writer. The star wife demonstrates varied backgrounds in her stories. Tahira has directed short films such as Pinni and Toffee.

