Tahira Kashyap Asks Fans To 'display Humanity'; Shares Thoughtful Lines On World Book Day

On the occasion of World Book Day, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author Tahira Kashyap penned a thought-provoking note for her fans on Instagram as the country battles with the second wave of COVID-19. Every year, April 23 is observed as World Book and Copyright Day to promote reading, publishing and copyright among netizens across the globe. To celebrate the annual day, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share a few lines from one of her own books encouraging fans to help others during such unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic.

On World Book Day, Tahira Kashyap requests netizens to "display humanity"

After spreading awareness about environmental protection on April 22, Tahira Kashyap celebrated World Book Day 2021 today and shared a few lines from her last published book,12 Commandments of Being a Woman. The author-filmmaker shared a sun-kissed photograph of herself shot on the balcony of her house. In the picture shared by her, the 38-year-old sported a blue mini dress as posed for the camera with stacks of books.

In addition to that, Tahira also penned a heartfelt note and urged everyone to "display humanity" by extending help to others in need during such "overwhelming times". She wrote, "On #worldbookday quoting a few lines from my book #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman: My practice tells me that the only reason we are faced with an obstacle is to become a better version of ourselves. It is an opportunity to change something in our life and a springboard to achieve greater heights". Ayushmann Khurrana's wife added, "These are overwhelming times but a combined hopeful spirit will help us sail through. Let’s go all out to display humanity by helping whomever we can and if for some reason we can’t, let’s say a small prayer."

Check out Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post:

Earlier, on the occasion of World Earth Day 2021, Tahira Kashyap spoke about the importance of "bringing a change" by not exploiting natural resources for a better future. Along with highlighting the importance of taking due care of mother earth, she wrote, "This Earth Day, let's stop before we choose randomly and question, is there a better way? Trust me, there is. #ThereIsAlwaysAChoice". Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Tahira Kashyap Instagram