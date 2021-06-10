Tahira Kashyap Calls Herself 'redhead' As She Flaunts Her New Look

Tahira Kashyap recently uploaded a picture on her Instagram, flaunting her red hair, which she has newly gotten coloured. Just as she uploaded the picture, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with compliments and love for her new look. Read on to know more about this.

Tahira Kashyap has recently changed her look, by getting new hair colour. She uploaded a picture on her Instagram, flaunting this look. In the caption, she said, “That’s me!🐞 #redhair #redhead #bleedred.” Take a look at her post.

In the comments of this picture, Tahira Kashyap received a lot of compliments and love for the new look. Besides her fans, celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Tisca Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Dia Mirza, also posted their comments, adoring Tahira Kashyap's hair and the new look. Her sister-in-law, Aakriti Ahuja, and her father-in-law, P. Khurana, also commented on the picture.

Tahira Kashyap also posted a second picture on her Instagram, showcasing the fiery red look of her new hair colour, in sunlight. In the caption of this post, she wrote, “Burn 🔥”

A sneak peek into Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

On World Environment Day, 5 June, Tahira Kashyap has posted a reel on her Instagram, where she had put together some clips of her and her kids enjoying nature. She had compiled these clips and put them together with the song What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong playing in the background.

A week back she had also posted a picture of herself wearing glasses while working on her laptop. In the caption of her picture, she had mentioned how she got back into the phase of having to wear specs because of the amount of time she was putting into working on her writing during the lockdown.

Tahira Kashyap’s recent works

In October 2020, Tahira’s latest book, 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, was published. On World Book Day, she had also shared an excerpt from the book on her Instagram, which said, “My practice tells me that the only reason we are faced with an obstacle is to become a better version of ourselves. It is an opportunity to change something in our life and a springboard to achieve greater heights.” In March, she had also uploaded a picture that Ayushmann Khurrana had sent her, showing that he found her book on the bestselling list at the bookstore of the Delhi Airport.

Image Source: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

