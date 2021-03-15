Tahira Kashyap Celebrates 20 Years Of Togetherness With Ayushmann Khurrana, Posts Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate 20 years of togetherness on March 15, 2021. They make one of the strongest couples in the industry. Tahira took to Instagram and shared an adorable video featuring several precious moments of them as a couple. She also added a voiceover that revealed how it all began 20 years ago. In her caption, she penned a short and sweet note for her hubby.

Tahira Kashyap celebrates 20 years of togetherness with Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira shared a video that took a walk down memory lane with multiple pictures of the couple. She added a soft soothing tune to the background and added a voice-over in which she spoke about their journey. She revealed in the video that it all started in 2001 at 01.48 am. Their awkward silence over a landline phone call led them to say "Umm" to each other to date. She always thought that expressing love was too cheesy to date and that’s why "Umm" and not "love you." She continued that life has taught her many things, including never letting an opportunity go by to express and hence she wanted to say "I love you" and thanked Ayushmann for sharing the experience of living with her. Lastly, she said that their kiss and their hug was eternal for her and wished him a Happy Anniversary.

In her caption, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well, I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am, hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years”.

Many fans and celebrity friends were left in awe with her post and couldn’t stop commenting. Yami Gautam wrote, “Awww. Happy anniversary.” Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aparshakti Khurana and more also dropped lovely comments and red hearts on Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post. Take a look at the post as well as the comments left by fans, followers and celebs below.

Ayushmann Khurrana reposted the video on his Instagram story. He wrote, “It started during our board exams of Class 12. Umm” with a heart emoji.

