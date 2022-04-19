Bollywood icon Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife director Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples in the industry. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2018, the ace director underwent surgery and successfully conquering the illness has been a source of inspiration to many.

Recently, the filmmaker took to her social media handle and shared a post wherein she can be seen doing some heavy weightlifting exercises, shelling out some major motivational goals for her fans.

Tahira Kashyap emerges stronger post her surgery

On Tuesday, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic video of her doing an intense weight lifting regime. Tahira restarted her fitness journey with regular workouts after a long hiatus of 3.5 years. Sharing the video, the star wife cum author captioned the post as "Growing stronger! Being able to lift this much after 3.5 years. And why after this much time, well #iykyk #startingalloveragain #onedayatatime #fitness #strongerpostsurgery #workout #ishowedup #notgivingupjustgettingstronger P.s-Also seen here is my tiny stalker 🙄❤️".

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens' took to the comments section and supported Tahira wholeheartedly. One of the users wrote "More power to you ❤️" another wrote "Stronger woman" whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana celebrate 21 years of togetherness

Earlier last month, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture with her husband. In the photo, Tahira wore a tie-dyed dress and a cap, while Ayushmann Khurrana sported a grey vest. Another photo featured a cake, that the couple cut to celebrate their special day. In the caption, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “21 years of creating memories. And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever."

For the unversed, Tahira is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut feature film titled Sharmajee Ki Beti where she is set to present an interesting and inspiring tale of women through varied generations.

Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana