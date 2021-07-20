Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Announces New Project, Shared Pictures From Her "recce"

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently began reconnaissance for her upcoming project. The author and filmmaker, recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her new project, as well as it's progress. The filmmaker also shared several photos featuring herself and her "lovable team".

In the photos, Tahira can be seen wearing casual attire, while travelling with her team to what look like beautiful locations. She also shared a picture with the team from the bus they were all in, while wearing masks of course. Tahira shared the picture with the caption, "Recce scenes! With the most amazing, talented and loveable team," before proceeding to tag her beloved team members.

More about Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's latest project

Tahira Kashyap is actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife. She has yet to reveal more details about her upcoming project. However, seeing the filmmakers previous work, one can expect a unique new project in her own style. According to ANI, Tahira is also set to launch her own book which will be titled, The 7 Sins of Motherhood. The announcement came via her official Instagram handle, intriguing many of her followers.

Tahira is also set to release her short film, Quaranteen Crush, on July 23, 2021. The film will be a part of an anthology series titled, Feels like Ishq. Tahira also shared the announcement via her Instagram handle with the caption, "Chhoti si film direct ki hai, Pls give it big love. Watch out for this anthology, premiers 23 July on @netflix_in".

A sneak peak into Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

Apart from her recent announcement regarding her upcoming project, Tahira has been sharing quite a few posts on her Instagram handle. The author and filmmaker took to her Instagram handle last week, to share a motivational quote and an image of herself at the gym, presumably after her workout. Kashyap can be seen wearing a pink tank top along with grey yoga pants, looking stunning while standing before some weights. Kashyap, who is also a cancer survivor, shared a motivational quote in her caption which read, "Wherever you are at, bounce back #onestepatatime #alwayshaveachoice". Take a look below -

IMAGE - TAHIRA KASHYAP KHURRANA INSTAGRAM

