Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Unveils Poster Of Her Short Film 'Feels Like Ishq' With BTS Pics

After the immense success of her films Toffee and Pinni, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana unveiled her third short film titled Feels Like Ishq to be released on Friday on Netflix. Tahira took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the project along with a heartwarming note to express her gratitude to the entire team. She captioned the post, "My happy place! Dekhna zaroor aaj #feelslikeishq @netflix_in par! Had the most amazing time making #quaranteencrush big thank you to the entire team."

Tahira Kashyap to direct her third short film Feels Like Ishq

She further wrote, “ The script is penned by @gazaldhaliwal music given by my friends @s_a_m_k28 @ayushmannk @ghuggss and the amazing cast and crew @thesaranfiles @mutant_india @sudipsengupta_dop @devbutt @thekajolchugh @mihirahuja_ @shubhank_rishi @fifi_kleintje @manuja_tyagi @shalzoid @yashnagarkoti @ghuggss @s_a_m_k28 @cestscarlett #seherlatif".

Having shot for the short film in just four days in Chandigarh between the first and second lockdown, Quaranteen Crush depicts an innocent love story between two teenagers with the innate quirky zing of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. Utilising her quarantine to the fullest, Tahira has been working on different things through the lockdown, including her book 12 Commandments of Being A Woman, which was released last year.

Currently, Tahira is also gearing up for her upcoming project and for the same the author-filmmaker was seen doing a recce in Chandigarh. Recently, Tahira had announced her upcoming book The 7 Sins of Motherhood which has piqued everyone's interest. Earlier, Tahira has written several other books -- including Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood, Souled Out and 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.

IMAGE: tahirakashyap/Instagram

