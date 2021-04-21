Tahira Kashyap On Lil One's Lockdown Birthday: 'Seeing World Upside Down Makes More Sense'

Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter has turned a year older on Wednesday, April 21. On the special occasion of Varushka’s 7th birthday, mother Tahira Kashyap, took to her Instagram space to extend a heart-warming wish for her little princess. The post has been much-loved not only by fans but celebrities too, as they have gone all out to comment all things happy and nice.

Tahira Kashyap’s little one turns 7

In the post, Varushka can be seen striking an upside-down pose for the camera donning a contagious smile. It appears that the celebrity couple decorated the balcony of their house with balloons to make their daughter feel special amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The matriarch did not fail to address the ongoing circumstances in a quirky manner while uploading the picture online. She wrote,

Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being #mygirlis7

Celebs react to the post:

As soon as the birthday post surfaced online, celebrities flocked Tahira’s comment section with adorable comments. While Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy birthday varushka You are the cutest @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk did well on you two cuties”. On the other hand, Tisca Chopra said, “Happy b’day little one .. sending love and prayers that we give y’all a better world - your innocence demands we change”. Dia Mirza, Aparshakti Khurana, Mukti Mohan, and Twinkle Khanna were amongst many others who flooded the post’s comment section with sweet compliments. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs have reacted to the post.

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap previously reviewed Netflix’s recently released anthology Ajeeb Dastaans via her Instagram profile. Sharing the poster of the movie, the celebrity wrote, "What a Lovely watch! Beautifully directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan (big fan since masaan), Kayoze Irani, Raj Mehta". Take a look at the story shared by her below:

(Promo Image Source: Tahira Kashyap's official Instagram profile)

