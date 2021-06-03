Tahira Kashyap On Setbacks Of Being A "lockdown Writer": 'Cost Me Getting My Specs Back'

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khuranna has been making the most out of the lockdown as she is utilizing her time to catch up on writing. However, Tahira, who calls herself a 'lockdown writer' took to her Instagram and shared the cons of being a writer. Tahira shared that she had been specs free for nine years and now once again requires to use them.

Tahira Kashyap on the struggles of being a 'lockdown writer'

Tahira Kashyap's Instagram recently future a picture of her posing in front of her laptop and books while wearing a pair of spectacles. While sharing the picture the author shared her woes of being a 'lockdown writer'. Tahira shared that she had been specs-free for almost nine years but had to wear them again as she started to write again during the lockdown. The filmmaker/author accompanied her picture with the caption that read "I certainly am a lockdown writer and it’s cost me getting my specs back! 9 years of being specs and lenses free... sigh this is after getting a Lasik done in 2011 well the emoji should be this🥸since this lockdown has also cost me getting my moustache too! #specy".

Friends and fans react to Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post and left their comments. Actor Nakul Mehta commented about Tahira's book collection and wrote "That's a great set of books there. 'Only Love is real' and 'Many Lives Many Masters' first got my curiosity running about the concept of Karma and then the VC's came into life". Actors like Tisca Chopra and Gurpreet Saini also left their comments. Tahira replied to all their comments. While fans found Tahira's post extremely funny and left laughing emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap is the author of four books. Her latest book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in the year 2011, succeeded by her next novel Souled Out . She also co-authored her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. Apart from writing, she has also directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

