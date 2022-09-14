Ayushmann Khurrana has been receiving immense love from fans, family members as well as fellow film industry colleagues on his 38th birthday today, September 14. The Dream Girl actor received a special wish from his wife Tahira Kashyap, who lovingly spoke about their bond in a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a candid picture of the couple, Tahira gave a shoutout to her 'soulmate' for being an inspiration in so many ways, adding that she'll always be by his side.

Tahira Kashyap pens a heartfelt note on Ayushmann Khurrana's 38th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 14, Tahira dropped a beautiful picture of the duo walking down the streets while looking at each other. In the caption, she wrote, "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho." Take a look.

While fans penned birthday wishes for the actor, celebrities like Twinkle Khanna and more dropped love-filled emoticons. Ayushmann also promptly responded to the post and wrote, "you’re the best human."

More on Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

The actor has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. According to Pinkvilla sources, the movie will release on October 14, 2022, in theatres. He will also be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The actor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek, which also had actors like J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAHIRAKASHYAP)