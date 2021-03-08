Tahira Kashyap Pens Thoughts On Women's Day, Asks 'are You Taking Good Care Of Yourself?'

Working diligently towards the upliftment of women in society through her initiatives, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and penned a celebratory post on International Women’s Day' . Owing to the special day, Tahira spoke about women who are taking good care of themselves and treating them special every day. She advised women to not look forward to a single day to pamper themselves and celebrate their work in every sphere.

Tahira Kashyap asks an intriguing question from women

Tahira shared a monochrome picture while expressing her views on women who tend to neglect their health while taking care of other chores. The actor has urged all the women to take extra care of themselves and not let anyone constrain them in the four walls of the house. She explained the importance of chasing dreams and not feeling guilty if they are unable to fulfil them. At last, she concluded the post and urged women to work sincerely towards achieving their goals in life.

While pouring in her thoughts on the same, Tahira wrote, “Here’s me looking at you from a very honest state of being and asking you “are you taking good care of yourself?” And that’s my #womensday wish for all. Please know that you are special, important, and extremely significant worthy of all the love, dignity, and respect. Don’t let anyone put you in any kind of box. And least of all please don’t feel guilty about having your own dreams and goals. Over and above everything else if you aren’t in love with yourself already please work towards it. And so I ask you again as I also ask the same question to myself almost every day. “Are you taking care of yourself?” #happywomensday Basic things at times need reminders.”

Meanwhile, Tahira has been receiving a terrific response from the viewers after she collaborated with Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Ruchikaa Kapoor to launch the cinema collective- Indian Women Rising. Under the initiative, the four ladies had announced their inaugural project Bittu that has received raved reviews from the people. The Karishma Dev Dube directorial film has been shortlisted in the Short Film in Live-Action Category in the 93rd Academy Awards. Bittu is a heartwarming story that has had a stellar festival run with more than 18 festivals and multiple wins.

