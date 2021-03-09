Tahira Kashyap Plants A Cherry Tomato Seed With Her Children On Women's Day

Tahira Kashyap is often seen sharing pictures with her and Ayushmann Khurrana's children on Instagram. On the occasion of Women's Day, she shared a video of planting a seed with her kids. She also wrote a small note about what they did on Women's Day.

Tahira Kashyap plants a seedling with her children

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself planting a seedling with her daughter Varushka and son Virajveer. They planted the cherry tomato seeds in a small pot. Tahira shared a step-by-step process of planting those seeds. Virushka was also seen giving Tahira pecks on her cheek.

Tahira wrote that they commemorated Women's Day by planting cherry tomatoes. She mentioned that they do not require special days to celebrate women's day or even nature. She added that they baked a cake after that. She shared, "At times I just need reasons to take time off and do fun activities with my babies!" She also added the song You Make Me Happy by My Sun and My Stars. Take a look at Tahira Kashyap planting cherry tomatoes with her and Ayushmann Khurrana's children.

Reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana's family spending time together

Fans of Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann commented on the video in numbers. Fans mentioned that the kids look adorable with their mother. They also complimented her for removing time from her busy schedule to cater to her children and spend time with them. A fan wrote that Varushka's kiss was the 'sweetest'. Take a look at some of the comments on Tahira Kashyap's Instagram video.

Tahira Kashyap's pictures and videos with her family

Tahira shared a picture of her family on New Years. In the picture, Ayushmann was seen posing with their children and Tahira. Tahira held their pet dog in her arms. She wished her fans on new year in the post. Tahira also shared a video of herself spending time with her family on a vacation. They were seen playing cricket and games like Donkey Monkey on the lawn. In the end, she kissed Ayushmann. Tahira added the song Can't stop this feeling by Justin Timberlake. Take a look at the pictures and videos here.

