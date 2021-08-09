Tahira Kashyap Recalls 'beautiful Version' Of Herself From Time She Was Battling Cancer

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and established author, Tahira Kashyap, battled breast cancer for some years in her life. The filmmaker recently celebrated National Handloom Day, which is observed on August 7. Sharing her "Handloom story" on social media, Tahira posted a photo from the time she went through several chemotherapy sessions and mentioned how she did not shy away from the world and rather believed that her past version was equally beautiful. Have a look:

Cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap shares her handloom story

On National Handloom day 2021, Tahira Kashyap shared a photo of her in a golden-hued handloom saree. The filmmaker wore the golden saree with a black blouse and some jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun and posed before the camera while looking in the mirror. In the caption, Tahira mentioned how her photo was from 2018, the time she was battling breast cancer. She wrote, "This is from 1 December 2018. I was done with 10 chemotherapy sessions. Used some spray and powder to cover the areas from where I was losing hair. But did I want to shy away from the world? Nope! Love from family and friends and most importantly my faith in my practice led me to believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too." She further mentioned that this was her "handloom' story. Including her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, several celebrities from the industry reacted to Tahira's photo. Mukti Mohan praised Tahira and wrote, "you are a warrior queen!!!! Love you!" Check out her post:

Tahira Kashyap's battle with cancer

Tahira Kashyap carried this golden saree look to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception on December 1, 2018. The same year, Kashyap revealed she has ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in her right breast. She was then diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. The filmmaker underwent several therapy sessions and a mastectomy procedure. Kashyap embraced her bald look and was much vocal about her fight against the deadly disease. In 2019, Tahira recovered from cancer and began a talk show to stay vocal about her battle.

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

