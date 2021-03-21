Tahira Kashyap Responds To U'khand CM's 'ripped Jeans' Remark, Shares Bikini Picture

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in a bikini. The caption supporting the picture grabbed all the spotlight though as it was in response to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's remark that wearing ripped jeans is not right.

Rawat 'apologises' but says wearing torn jeans not right

Facing flak over his "ripped jeans" comment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, on Friday, apologised for his remark. But at the same time, he repeated his objection to ripped jeans, saying that he has no problem with jeans with but wearing "torn" ones is "not right".

Referring to his remark made earlier this week, Rawat told the media that he had commented that nowadays children bring a costly jean home and then cut it with a scissor.

What did Rawat say?

Rawat had drawn flak after at an event earlier this week where he said that youngsters follow strange fashion trends due to a lack of values and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. "Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children," he had said.

Rawat then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He described her as wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, bangles in her hands, and with two children travelling with her. He also said she runs an NGO, goes out in society, and has two children and wondered what values she would give them.

(With PTI inputs)