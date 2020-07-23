Tahira Kashyap Reveals What She Will Be Leaving As ‘hereditary Wealth’ For Her Daughter

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap has shared several throwback pictures on social media. She is currently quarantining with her family and is hence, looking back at the wonderful vacations that they enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tahira Kashyap recently shared a throwback picture with her daughter, Varushka from their Bahamas holiday last year.

Tahira Kashyap’s throwback picture with daughter Varushka

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap had fleeted off to the Bahamas last year to ring in the New Year along with their children Varushka and Virajveer. Tahira Kashyap recently took to social media to share some throwback pictures from their vacations. However, it was the caption that caught fans' attention. Kashyap wrote that she will be leaving her pajamas and shorts as her daughter, Varushka’s hereditary wealth.

In the first picture, we can see both Tahira Kashyap and her daughter, Varushka pout adorably for the camera. Another picture saw both the mother and daughter sport their hair in cornrows. One picture also showed both Tahira Kashyap and her daughter Varushka pose with a puppy on the beach. The last picture featured the mother-daughter duo having a gala time in the pool.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also captioned the picture as “Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories”.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap’s post here:

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana had celebrated their daughter, Varushka’s birthday at home in April during the lockdown. Tahira also documented the celebrations and shared it on social media. As Varushka turned 6, the family wanted to throw a big party with decorations. However, due to the unavailability of things, they decided to make the decorations at home. Tahira Kashyap shared a video fo them making the decorations using recycled paper.

Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot with his wife, Tahira Kashyap in 2008. The couple was blessed with a son, Virajveer in 2012. They later also had a daughter named Varushka in 2014.

