Tahira Kashyap Reviews Oprah Winfrey's Book 'What I Know For Sure', Calls It A 'gem'

Tahira Kashyap is an avid reader and shares pictures of the books she is reading on social media. She also reviews these books she has read for her fans and followers. She recently took to her Instagram stories to review Oprah Winfrey's book titled What I Know For Sure. Tahira also shared an excerpt from the book that she loved the most.

Tahira Kashyap reviews Oprah Winfrey's book

Tahir shared the book's cover and reviewed it by writing, "This one is a gem...simple language for the simple folk yet heavy on inspiration esp when I am reading it during these times." Kashyap also shared an excerpt from the book wherein Oprah had written about how one is in control of their life. The paragraph highlighted that the canvas of life is painted by the person living it and nobody else. Take a look at Tahira's posts below.

Image courtesy- @tahirakashyap Instagram

Oprah Winfrey's book details

What I Know For Sure was published in 2014. The book chronicles her life's experiences. It is a compilation of the popular column Oprah wrote in O, The Oprah Magazine.

A sneak into Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

On the occasion of World Book Day, Tahira shared a picture of her sitting amid several piles of books. In the caption of the post, she quoted a couple of lines from her latest book 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. She wrote further, “My practice tells me that the only reason we are faced with an obstacle is to become a better version of ourselves. It is an opportunity to change something in our life and a springboard to achieve greater heights.” These are overwhelming times but a combined hopeful spirit will help us sail through. Let’s go all out to display humanity by helping whomever we can and if for some reason we can’t, let’s say a small prayer."

Amid the difficult time owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tahira and her husband Ayushmann Khurrana have donated money to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. She shared a note on Instagram to inform netizens about the same. "The pandemic has broken our hearts and made us endure pain and suffering like never before." She further wrote, "We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need".

Image courtesy- @tahirakashyap Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.