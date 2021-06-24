Tahira Kashyap Sends Out An Important Message As She Cleans A Hilltop While On Her Vacay

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her recent visit to Kasauli. She posted a variety of pictures with her family and also described her love for nature through these clicks. In one of the many stories shared on Tahira Kashyap's Instagram, she spoke about cleaning a small space in the forest which was littered by the people who visited before them. She has lately been busy promoting her new book which is expected to focus on parenting and various experiences related to it.

Tahira Kashyap’s attempt to keep nature clean

Tahira Kashyap has been quite active on social media as she keeps her followers constantly updated through multiple posts. She recently shared a picture of herself from her Kasauli vacation and explained how she managed to clean a small space in the forest along with her family. In the picture posted, she was seen dressed in a set of comfortable garments as she was in the middle of a trekking session. She was seen wearing a simple oversized lavender T-shirt with a pair of black leggings which are comfortable and stylish at the same time. Tahira Kashyap also added white sneakers to the look along with white-frame shades, which went well with the outfit.

In a small note added with the picture, Tahira Kashyap mentioned that they cleaned a hilltop that was left littered by a few nincompoops who visited the place before them. She was also hopeful that someday everyone would respect nature and do their bit to save it. Tahira Kashyap also added the song A Beautiful View in the background, for some added effect. Have a look at her story here.

Tahira Kashyap has come up with a new book, The 7 Sins of Being a Mother, which was announced a few days back. The book is expected to speak about her struggles and blissful moments which a huge part of her motherhood journey.

