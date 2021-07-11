Tahira Kashyap Shares Glimpse Of Her Groovy Shoulder Workout, Calls Herself A 'hypocrite'

Tahira Kashyap often shares several glimpses from her daily life via Instagram. She keeps her 421 thousand Instagram followers entertained with several hilarious reels and photos. She recently shared a glimpse from her shoulder workout in which she added some dance moves.

Tahira Kashyap's groovy shoulder workout

Tahira Kashyap recently took to her Instagram handle to share a reel from her shoulder workout session. Tahira was seen grooving on the song Awaara by Badshah as she took a break from her workout. In the caption, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "The shoulder workout/dance/stretch while making sure nobody watches and in the process getting conscious, losing beats, then again redeeming myself by adding some jerks, still hoping nobody sees and then posting for the world to see… such a hypocrite 🙄🤦‍♀️". She wore a pink t-shirt with white track pants for her workout. She also tied a section of her red hair in a side pony. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tahira Kashyap took care of her own safety and wore a white mask in the gym. She also mentioned the hashtag "#losingmyplotbutnotmymask", in the caption.

Several celebrities commented on Tahira Kashyap's reel. Mukti Mohan wrote a heartfelt comment and gave Tahira a new name based on her hair. She wrote, "Just being in the moment that’s what matters my groovy-red hair-happysoul-TyraBanxx 😍😷😂❤️Love youuuu ❤️".

Tahira Kashyap shares her pet Peanut's sprinting video

Tahira Kashyap recently shared another reel. This time, her and Ayushmann Khurrana's pet dog Peanut was featured in the reel. Tahira Kashyap shared how their pet dog keeps sprinting in the house. In the caption, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "This is a regular feature, thought I’ll record it this time! She gets the madness from me 🤪🤦‍♀️". She also added several hashtags, including "#doglife #crazy #puppy #puppylove". Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana welcomed their pet dog Peanut in December 2020.

Tahira Kashyap colour coordinates with her son

Tahira Kashyap was seen cross twinning with her son in an Instagram post. She wore a black t-shirt with yellow bottoms while her son wore a yellow t-shirt with black bottoms. Tahira added that the colour coordination was candid and they did not plan it in the caption. She also added "#the7sinsofbeingamother" at the end of the caption.

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

