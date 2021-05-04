Tahira Kashyap Shares Heartfelt Video Amid COVID-19, Asks Everyone To ‘stick Together’

Tahira Kashyap is among the many celebrities who are taking to their social media accounts in order to talk about the ongoing crisis, addressing issues, and also giving a helping hand to all those in need. The filmmaker took to her Instagram feed on May 4, 2021, and shared all that she has been feeling due to the current situation and also asked people to take a few minutes from their day to pray in these times. Scroll along to take a look at the video and know what Tahira had to say.

Tahira Kashyap shares a straight from the heart video

Kashyap started her video by referring to the "Felt cute, might delete later" trend, however, she mentioned that all that she is feeling is far from cute and are feelings of anger, frustration and despair. Tahira stated that she is often having meltdowns and breakdowns with all that is happening in the country. She also shared that although she never lets any of these emotions make it to her social media, she chose to do it today and she will not be deleting it. She further said that she is sorry for all that India is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic and although she wants to say that she understands what others are going through, she cannot, and it is also applicable the other way around.

Tahira further urged people to add a silent prayer amidst these overwhelming feelings, with compassion and a heart for those who are facing the worst of these times. She also mentioned that it isn’t expected for people to not express their anger or opinions but to only add a few minutes of prayers into their schedule and have a compassionate heart that is ready to share. She closed the video by saying, “Just wanted to share this…” and added the caption, “Feeling vulnerable... let’s stick together”.

The post has received over 56k views and has over 5k likes. Comments under the post are appreciating Tahira as well as her message, some of them have also shared that they are praying each day. Take a look at some of the comments left by her fans and followers here.

Image: Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.