Tahira Kashyap Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Chats With Her '2 Lovable Monsters'

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer and filmmaker, Tahira Kashyap, often shares several glimpses of her life via social media. From juggling between parenting and work to sharing her daily thoughts, Tahira Kashyap keeps her Instagram followers entertained. She recently shared some snaps of the Whatsapp messages that she received from her kids during work. She also referred to her kids as her "2 lovable monsters".

Tahira Kashyap shares screenshots of messages she receives from her kids

Tahira Kashyap recently took to her Instagram stories to share some screenshots of the chat with her kids Virajveer and Varushka. Kashyap shared how she has asked her children to text her only when urgent while she is working. However, her kids keep on texting her as their "urgency continues throughout the day". She first shared a screenshot in which her children wrote so many "please" in the chatbox. In the caption, Kashyap wrote, "This is just a trailer to the messages I keep getting from my 2 lovable monsters when I am at work! This is after I tell them message me only if urgent! And the urgency continues throughout the day".

In the next story, Tahira Kashyap shared how her children sent her some dog and cat GIFs that said, "PRETTY PLEASE". She wrote, "There are more 'urgent' gifs". Kashyap further shared how her children start sending her voice messages and call her on Whatsapp. She wrote, "If the gifs aren't enough then there are these voice notes!".

Tahira Kashyap twins with her son Virajveer

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have two kids Virajveer and Varushka. Their children are often seen on Tahira Kashyap's Instagram profile. Earlier this month, Tahira Kashyap shared a photo with her son Virajveer. She twinned with her nine-year-old differently in the photo and wrote, "Coming back home to this smile after getting a dozen voice notes which start as soon as I step out! In my attempt to coordinate ( apart from the colours we are wearing, which just happened without any coordination honestly) from my workplace I made him wait for a zoom class while he was home for 30 min, which…. Gulp…. I forgot wasn’t today🙈". Here are some more photos of Kashyap with her children.

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

