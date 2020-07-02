Tahira Kashyap Shares Old Pics From 'mehendi Day', Ayushmann Drops An Adorable Comment

One of the Bollywood’s power couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap never fails to give couple goals with their mushy posts on social media. Recently, author and director Tahira took a stroll down the memory lane and shared throwback pictures from her Mehendi ceremony during the pre-wedding festivities back in 2008. What caught the attention of the fans was the lovable comment of her doting husband Ayushmann under the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all praise for his wife

Tahira shared two pictures of herself on her Instagram page from her Mehendi ceremony where she can be seen with a radiant glow on her makeup-free face. While captioning the post, she wrote that the pictures are from her wedding celebrations in the winters. Tahira also confessed in the post that she does not remember whether her hair is washed or oily. She wrote that all she remembers is that she was ready to beat the chilly cold weather with a sleeveless suit, otravin drops, and a big smile on her face.

Read: Want 'Chyawanprash' Flavoured Ice-cream? Tahira Kashyap Reacts

Read: Tahira Kashyap Says Cycling Has 'become Therapy For Mental Well-being'; See Post Here



Ayushmann who was awestruck by her beauty was the first one to drop a comment under the post and commented on the no makeup and no filter pictures of Tahira followed by a heart-eyes emoticon. Apart from her husband, several stars from the fraternity also praised the post and the beauty of Tahira in the throwback pictures. Yami Gautam was the second one to pour in her love for the post and wrote, “how gorgeous.” Singer Neeti Mohan was in awe of the beautiful throwback pictures. Television actor Karanvir Bohra praised the beauty of Tahira and her beautiful eyes in the comment section. Dia Mirza also showed her love for the post with several heart-shaped emoticons.

Some time back, Tahira Kashyap shared a motivational post on Twitter along with a beautiful picture. The director, writer described human qualities in the post and also asked people to start new with “fresh determinations.” The director shared a beautiful sunset picture surrounded by flowers. Tahira explained that she was attracted by this beauty and the next day she could sense a mix-bag of emotions inside her. She wrote that she can sense a spirit of “hope, bloom, grow and expand” happening inside her.

Further, Tahira spoke about mental illness, depression that people are going through in life, but also advised people to let go of that feeling by sharing it with someone. She wrote that it is human nature to feel low and deserted sometimes, but according to Tahira, letting that feeling pass is the best way. She concluded the post by mentioning that its time that people should make fresh determinations and lead a mission-oriented life.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Mumbai House Is All About Art & Creativity; See

Read: Tahira Kashyap Posts Picture Of Lord Shiva, Asks 'Did You Notice Too?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.