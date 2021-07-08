Tahira Kashyap Shares 'sins Of Being A Mother'; Colour Coordinates With Son

Tahira Kashyap frequently gives a sneak peek at her fun time spent with her kids at home and receives adorable reactions from her fan following on social media. She recently posted a glimpse of herself posing with her son and talked about the sins of being a mother. She recalled an incident where she made her son wait for a zoom class.

Tahira Kashyap accidentally colour coordinating with her son, Virajveer Khurrana

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap posted a picture of herself with her son in which she was seen sporting a black tee along with a pair of neon coloured pants. On the other hand, her son was seen in a similar colour combination as he donned a neon coloured tee with black lower. In the photo, they were seen posing together while gazing into the eyes of each other.

In the caption, she stated, “Coming back home to this smile after getting a dozen voice notes which start as soon as I step out!”. She further revealed how they did not colour coordinated on purpose and added, “In my attempt to coordinate ( apart from the colours we are wearing, which just happened without any coordination honestly)”, She further recalled an incident where she made him wait while he was a home for 30 minutes. “I made him wait for a zoom class while he was home for 30 min, which…. Gulp…. I forgot wasn’t today”, she added. She even added the hashtag ‘7 sins of being a mother’ in the end.

The moment Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post surfaced on the internet, the fans began pouring in comments on how her situation was so relatable to them. Many of them also dropped in hearts and were left in awe of her and her and Virajveer Khurrana picture. Some fans also mentioned how even they used to call their mothers hundred of times as they step out of the house. Rest all others showered her post with Heart-eyed emojis to depict how lovable her photo was. Even Aparskahti Khurana and his wife, Aakrti took to her Instagram post and poured in love by adding heart symbols and commented ‘hawwiee’. Have a look at Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post and see how her fans and family members reacted to it.

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

