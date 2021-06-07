Tahira Kashyap Shares Wonderful Thought On Cancer Survivor’s Day; Take A Look

June 6, 2021, marked National Cancer Survivor’s Day and Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram stories to share an insightful thought for those battling cancer. The writer shared a sketch of herself on her Instagram stories alongside the note, where she asked people to embrace their scars. Scroll further to take a look at the post and what Tahira had to say.

Tahira Kashyap shares a wonderful thought on Cancer Survivor’s Day

Kashyap took to her Instagram stories in the afternoon of Sunday, June 6 and reshared the story posted by a page named She Rox on the photo-sharing platform. It was a sketch, of a picture Tahira shared when she was going through her cancer treatment back in 2018. The page added a quote on top of the post, which was later shared by Tahira; it read, “Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you. Everyone has scars- whether you can see them or not. Wear yours with pride. #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay”.

The picture was also shared as a post on the She Rox profile and they added a poem written by Tahira Kashyap as their caption. The piece was titled scar and express how scars mean that the person fought with what came their way and got through, asking people to embrace all of them and referring to them as a ‘badge of honour’. The author cum filmmaker also shared some details about her journey with cancer and mentioned that she has quite the respect for those who didn’t let the big C affect them.

She wrote, “Some scars are deep, some within, Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past. The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But there’s more to these Goddamn scars, they are Secrets hidden far away, just like the stars. It’s the truth which you don’t see with the naked eye, oblivious to the functioning of the world, a blatant lie. But hear me, there’s more to this scar, it talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect to those who fought…”

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

