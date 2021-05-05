Tahira Kashyap Urges Fans To Become A Part Of The 'eco-system That Helps And Adds Value'

Tahira Kashyap recently took to Instagram and shared a video where she spoke about her determination. She spoke about the emotions she felt that is common to all and urged her fans and followers to help one another in tough times of the pandemic. She also revealed that she is "still figuring out a lot of things," in her caption. Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's video below.

Tahira Kashyap speaks of her personal determination

In the video, Tahira was seen sitting on the grass and wore a casual pair of t-shirt and shorts. Her hair was left loose and she opted for the no-makeup look. Addressing her fans and followers, she said, “Hi, why am I here again? That’s because I genuinely used the last 24 hours to introspect and refuel myself and my senses. I was disturbed and I know I am no one to give a piece of advice or any sort of wisdom to anyone but I’m just sharing the emotions that are common to all of us. Us, human beings. What I realized in the past 24 hours and surprisingly happened to come across many articles, talks, books that talked about what I needed to listen to in the past 24 hours the most. And that is something so mystical that how we have the capacity to attract things into our universe.”

Speaking of what she realized, she said, “No matter what, we need to overcome. There is no point finding solace in hours and hours of chats and calls begrudging our situation. It is what it is but can we replace the time with an action-oriented intention? Can we replace the feeling of helplessness with the intention to fix things around and help in some way or the other? I am attaching some of the verified NGOs lists and whatever cause attracts you the most, please go ahead, donate and help, if at all whatever I’m saying is making sense. If you can’t donate for some reason, become a volunteer. Physical presence may not be possible but at least you can help join the dots. I feel we all our dots in our own space and you can become that one connection that connects all these dots together. Let’s use our mobile phones, our time, our resources to help.”

Tahira further added that one can’t ease the pain of someone who lost their family. She said, “Let’s truly become a part of that eco-system that truly helps, contributes and adds value. This is my personal determination.”

In her caption, she wrote, “My determination. The list for us to lead action-oriented lives is in my stories! Didn’t know I couldn’t attach it to the IGTV video... still figuring out a lot of things.” Have a look at how fans reacted to her video below.

(IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.