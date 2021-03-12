Taimur Ali Khan Tries To Escape Paps But Walks Into Glass Door, See Fans' Reactions

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted outside sister Karisma Kapoor's house along with her mother and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. A video clip of the same has gone viral on social media as it saw Taimur trying to escape the paparazzi and ramming into a glass door. Take a look.

A recent video by paparazzi showcased Kareena Kapoor entering her sister Karisma Kapoor's house on March 11 along with Taimur. While the new mom paused for a while to pose for the camera, the little Taimur seemed to be in a hurry, and suddenly walked inside the house, not realising the glass door. Check out the video clip below and see how the fans are reacting to this short clip.

While some of Kareena's fans shared a laugh on this video clip, some were angry about why the paparazzi were calling out on Taimur after he fell. Some fans also commented on Kareena's parenting.

Image credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram

On March 12, Kareena shared a sweet message for nephew Kiaan on his birthday. She shared an adorable picture of Kiaan and wrote - "Happy birthday our precious Kiu. The biggest bro to my babies... I love you...". Take a look at Kareena's latest post.

On March 11, Kareena penned a heart-touching message for Karisma Kapoor's daughter. She shared a major throwback picture of herself along with her niece and nephew Samiera and Kiaan. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a grey top and a maroon pant. While, Samaira can be seen wearing a denim dress, and Kiaan can be seen in a pink and blue striped polo t-shirt and jeans. On Samaira Kapoor's birthday, Kareena wrote - "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our firstborn baby. Happy birthday, Samuuuu."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed their second child. On the birth of their second child, Saif Ali Khan stated, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support".

