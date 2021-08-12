Taimur Called Me 'Gol' Once; Sara Ali Khan Shares Hilarious Anecdote On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 26th birthday on August 12. The actor received heaps of wishes and love from her family and friends. Known for being close-knit, the Pataudi family has several hilarious anecdotes to share with the fans and Sara recently recalled one with her brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan on Taimur calling her 'Gol'

Before debuting in 2018, the actor went through one of the most dramatic weight loss transitions in Bollywood. Not shying away from showing off her old looks with her fans, the actor is always seen poking fun at her old weight on her social media. Earlier in 2018, the actor revealed that Taimur had once called her Gol which translates to round.

Addressing the same, the 26-year-old actor appeared on an episode of Feet Up With The Stars Season 3 and dished out more details for the incident. Revealing that it was all in good humour, Sara said, 'He called me 'gol' once and it became like funny but he didn't call me gol he was just saying gol in general. Sara also set the records straight that Taimur did not mean to body shame her saying, 'I don't think he is body-shaming me, which has been conducted as a meaning'.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. They share two kids - Sara Ali Khan, 26, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, 20. Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 to his Tashan co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and shares two kids with her- Taimur Ali Khan, 4, and newborn Jeh Ali Khan.

More on Sara Ali Khan

A look at Sara's Instagram is enough to get an idea of her close bond with her family. Often sharing comical videos and her famous 'Knock-knock' series, she often features her brother Ibrahim in the videos. On the occasion of her 26th birthday, she shared a video of a photo compilation of her glow up from 1955 to 2021. The video featured her moments growing with her parents and brother. Earlier, she shared a brief look at Jeh by sharing a family picture on the occasion of Eid.

IMAGE- SARA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

