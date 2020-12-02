Taimur Dons Chef's Cap While Making Chocolate Egg Shells With Kareena And Saif

Actress Kareena Kapoor who is spending time with husband Saif and son Taimur in Dharamshala is quite active on social media while sharing a glimpse of their activities in the mountains. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani recently shared a picture on Instagram where Taimur can be seen donning the cap of the chef while learning how to make chocolates. Making chocolate can be seen as a chef wearing a Taimur apron. At the same time, Saif and Kareena are sitting in front.

Taimur turns chef in Dharamshala

Apart from making the chocolate, the other picture showed the three posing with the hotel staff while eating. Little Taimur can be seen wearing the apron while hogging on food while his parents dressed in their night attire can be seen posing happily. Several fans of the star couple were quick enough to comment under the post while praising them. One of the users wrote, “Lovely family.” Another user wrote, “Great parents! Teaching him life skills.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Sweet Taimur.”

Earlier, Kareena took to Instagram on November 24, 2020, to share an adorable picture of her along with her cute munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture shared by the actor, the duo can be seen having a fun time learning how to make pots. Along with the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a sweet note describing the picture. In the picture, Kareena and Taimur can be seen sitting near the potter’s lathe as they go on to carve their cute little pot. This is not the only picture Kareena shared of them having a ball for the pottery session. Kareena also went on to share a video and another post of them showing off their final product. In the video, Kareena can be seen showing Taimur how to mold the clay and Taimur seems very fascinated by it.

Meanwhile, Kareena had jetted off to Himachal with her son Taimur to celebrate Diwali with her husband who is shooting for his next spooky horror-comedy flick Bhoot Police along with other actors including Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

