Taimur-Inaaya Drenched In Colours On Holi Is One Of Cutest Brother-sister Celebrations

India wore a deserted look in many parts of the country during Holi, a rare occurrence, but all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Bollywood, which is known to host multiple bashes on Holi, was quiet. The only celebrations was among family members, as displayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taimur and Inaaya’s adorable Holi celebration

The venue for the celebrations were Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The latter’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu were in attendance, but the spotlight was on the little ones and their colourful Holi. The parents arranged a pool for them to play, and the duo seemed to be in the world of their own.

In a video shared by Soha, one could see the two drenched in colours. The duo was seen cutely applying colours on each other while exploring the water too.

Kareena, who welcomed her second son last month, also shared a photo of Taimur with colours all over him and making the ‘Yo’ sign. The Jab We Met star urged her fans and followers to 'stay safe' while conveying her greetings of the festival. Her close friends like Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora went gaga over the ‘cutie’ and showered love on him.

Previously, Kareena had shared a Holi scene from her movie with Akshay Kumar, to share how much she was missing the celebrations due to the pandemic.

‘Bebo’ and Saif are yet to share the first picture of their second child, though fans have been curious to see the baby.

Meanwhile, numerous other stars basked in the celebrations of Holi and this included the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr and others.