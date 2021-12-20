Taimur's 'ardent Fan' Deepika's Sister Anisha Padukone Wishes 'Tim Tim' On Special Day

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's Golfer sister Anisha Padukone recently took to her verified Instagram handle and showered love on Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday. On Monday, Kapoor's son Taimur, aka Tim Tim turned five.

Many celebrities dropped lovely wishes for him on social media. Joining them, Anish posted a cute video of him and called herself an 'ardent fan.'

Anisha Padukone wishes Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan on birthday

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Anisha posted a video from the time when he was learning to walk. As for the caption, she wrote, "Simply the best (heart icon) #happybirthdaytaimur - an ardent fan." Earlier, Kareena had posted a video with a message, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

Taimur Ali Khan is the first child of actor couple Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The couple is also blessed with another son, Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Saif's sister and actor Soha Ali Khan also wished Taimur. She shared a pair of unseen pictures of herself holding the baby version of Taimur in her arms. The second picture shows a grown-up Taimur playing with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

In the caption, she wrote, "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!!"

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second baby Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kareena is currently home quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor also wished Tim Tim his birthday by sharing a picture of balloons placed on their porch. The picture gives a sneak peek into Taimur's birthday celebrations.

Image: Instagram/@anishapadukone/@kareenakapoorkhan