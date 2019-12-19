The Debate
Ranveer Singh: Take Inspiration From Ranveer's Quirky Looks In Suits

Bollywood News

Actor Ranveer Singh is noted for his fashion sense, apart from his acting skills . Read on to take some inspiration from the actor's quirky looks in suits.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a popular Bollywood actor who has received critical acclaim for his performances. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film, Band Baaja Baarat. The actor has been a part of huge films like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and many more. He has received three Filmfare Awards and is also one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Ranveer Singh apart from his acting is also known for his quirky fashion sense. The actor likes to try different outfits and has a vibrant personality. Listed below are some of Ranveer Singh's best looks in suits.

Ranveer Singh's photos: Best looks in suits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh looks smart and handsome in this all-black suit. The actor has kept it quirky with his oversized sunglasses. The actor dons a black suit with a grey printed blazer. Ranveer Singh has worn plain black shoes to complete his look. The actor has also thrown on a watch to go with his look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh is known for adding something edgy to each of his looks. Here we see the actor donning a black suit with a long red shawl around his neck. The actor also dons a black hat and smart sunglasses to complete his look. Ranveer Singh has also worn red loafers that match his red shawl.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh's photos are filled with a surprise element. This is another quirky post by the actor donning a red suit. The actor dons a double-breasted blazer with matching red pants and hat. Ranveer holds a black handstick and dons classy shades to complete his look. 

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES