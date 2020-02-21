Take Inspiration From Sara Ali Khan On How To Carry Off-shoulders With Aplomb

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in the industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She was then a part of Rohit Shetty’s superhit cop flick, Simmba.

Ever since her debut, the actor has been stealing all headlines primarily because of acting skills, witty interviews and quirky Instagram captions. She was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is currently filming for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

In addition to acing the acting game, Sara Ali Khan is also quite a fashionista. Her fashion outings have been casual, unconventional and something that you should definitely consider owning in your wardrobe. If you are also a fan of off-shoulder outfits like Sara Ali Khan, then here are some outfits you should definitely look at.

Sara Ali Khan’s off-shoulder outfits

Sara Ali Khan's retro look here is really unique. She wore this off-shoulder polka-dotted dress for a photoshoot. Team this outfit with a pair of hoops and stilettos and you are good to go.

The actor wore this off-shoulder fairytale dress for the IIFA Awards. The embroidered detailing to the dress is one of the things that made it so grand. She paired the outfit with stud earrings and a high bun.

The Love Aaj Kal actor donned this leather off-shoulder crop top for a recent photoshoot. She teamed the blouse with similar pants and an animal print jacket. The glossy touch to the pants and top is what makes it stand out among the rest.

Sara Ali Khan donned this off-shoulder dress for an event. The bow-style detailing at the back added to the glamour quotient of the look. She teamed the look with statement earrings and bracelets.

