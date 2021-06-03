Take The 'Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban' Quiz As The Movie Completes 11 Years

The Harry Potter franchise is very close to the heart of many individuals. The books and films have a huge fan following and have created for themselves a somewhat cult-like following. What many people do not know is that the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban release date is today and the film came out eleven years back. On the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban release date anniversary, take a quiz to see how well you remember the details of the movie.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban quiz

1. Who is the author of the Harry Potter series?

a. E L James

b. Stephenie Myer

c. JK Rowling

d. L J Smith

2. Which movie came out before Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

a. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

b. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

c. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

d. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

3. Who was the perceived threat in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

a. Hagrid

b. Sirius Black

c. Cornelius Fudge

d. Albus Dumbledore

4. Who is the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in this film?

a. Remus Lupin

b. Mad-Eye Moody

c. Dolores Umbridge

d. Severus Snape

5. What is the name of Hagrid’s Hippogriff in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

a. Fang

b. Norbert

c. Fluffy

d. Buckbeak

6. What is Sirius Black’s animagus form?

a. A dog

b. A rat

c. An owl

d. A dragon

7. What is Peter Pettigrew’s animagus form?

a. A rat

b. A dog

c. A wolf

d. A cat

8. Who has actually betrayed Harry Potter’s parents as revealed in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

a. Peter Pettigrew

b. Sirius Black

c. Remus Lupin

d. Severus Snape

9. Who does Harry think created a Patronus charm to save them?

a. Severus Snape

b. Albus Dumbledore

c. Remus Lupin

d. James Potter

10. Why does Remus Lupin resign?

a. He’s a dementor

b. He’s a follower of Voldemort

c. He’s escaped from Azkaban

d. He’s a werewolf

ANSWERS:

1. JK Rowling

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

3. Sirius Black

4. Remus Lupin

5. Buckbeak

6. A dog

7. A rat

8. Peter Pettigrew

9. James Potter

10. He’s a werewolf

IMAGE: A STILL FROM HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.