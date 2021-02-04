Take Varun Sharma's Quiz To Check How Well You Know The Characters He Has Played Till Date

Varun Sharma, of Fukrey fame, celebrates his 31st birthday today February 4, 2021. The actor who made his debut with the sleeper hit Fukrey in 2013 alongside Pulkit Samrat Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh has now completed 8 years in the industry. He has acted in Punjabi movies as well. A piece of Varun Sharma's trivia is that the actor who is known for his comic roles is surprisingly reserved in his real life. On the occasion of his birthday, take a quiz to know how well you know the characters of Varun Sharma's movies that he has played so far.

Also read: Varun Sharma Takes A Day Off From 'Cirkus' Shoot To Attend Cousin's Wedding In Jodhpur

Varun Sharma's quiz to celebrate his birthday

1. Fukrey is a comedy based on Delhi backbenchers, who want to make it big. What is Varun Sharma’s name in the movie?

a) Vikas Gulati

b) Dilip Choocha Singh

c) Zafar

d) Lalli

2. Dolly Ki Doli starring Pulkit Samrat and Sonam Kapoor also has actor Varun Sharma in the movie, what is he called?

a) Robin Singh

b) Sonu Sherawat

c) Manjot Singh Chadda

d) Raju Dubey

3. Varun Sharma plays a lawyer in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Do which was Kapil Sharma’s debut movie. What was his name in this movie?

a) Shivkumar “Bholu” Ramkrishn Punj

b) Tiger Bhai

c) Gulabchand Kothari

d) Karan

Also read: When Varun Sharma Talked About Chhichhore's Success & Said 'mom Hugged Me After Watching'

4. Varun Sharma played the best friend of Varun Dhawan in Dilwale. A movie that went on to break the box office. What is his character called?

a) Raj Bakshi

b) King

c) Veer Bakshi

d) Siddhanth "Sidhu" Saigal

5. Raabta saw Varun Sharma acting alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. What was his name?

a) Shiv Kakkar

b) Saira Singh

c) Zakir "Zack" Merchant

d) Radha

6. The sequel to Fukrey, Fukrey Returns was a huge hit at the box office even though critics did not appreciate the film. Varun Sharma was called…?

a) Lalli Halwai

b) Mangu

c) Choocha

d) Hunny

7. Varun Sharma plays a water purifier agent in FryDay alongside Govinda. What is his name?

a) Gagan Kapoor

b) Rajiv Chabbra

c) Manchanda

d) Inspector Ranpal

Also read: 'Fukrey' Actor Varun Sharma Says People Must Maintain Hygiene Even Post The Pandemic

8. Arjun Patiala revolves around a newly appointed police officer who attempts to curb crime and corruption in his town with the help of his sidekick. What is the character of Varun Sharma called?

a) Head Constable Onida Singh

b) Sub-Inspector Arjun Patiala

c) DSP Amarjeet Singh Gill

d) Dilbaugh Singh

9. Varun Sharma plays Sonakshi Sinha’s brother in Khandaani Saafakhana. His name is?

a) Gabru Ghatak

b) Bhooshit Bedi

c) Hakim Tarachand

d) Judge Joshav Agarwal

10. Chhichhore was Varun Sharma’s second film alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput. It dealt with the theme of mental health. Guess the name of Varun Sharma's character.

a) Derek D’Souza

b) Himanshu "Acid" Deshmukh

c) Sahil "Bevda" Awasthi

d) Gurmeet "Sexa" Singh Dhillon

Answer key:

1- B

2- C

3- D

4- D

5- D

6- C

7- B

8- A

9- B

10- D

Also read: Disha Salian Who Managed Varun Sharma & Sushant Singh Rajput Dies In Apparent Suicide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.