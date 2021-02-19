'Takes A Lot Of Effort': Rahul Roy Undergoes Music Therapy After Brain Stroke; Watch Video

Actor Rahul Roy who is recovering from his heart illness recently informed about undergoing music lessons as part of his larger speech therapy process. The Aashiqui actor had suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for his upcoming series in Kashmir in November last year. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video where his sister Priyanka Roy was trying to open and strengthen his vocal cords so that the actor can articulate and pronounce certain words properly.

Rahul Roy documents musical therapy

In the video, Priyanka can be seen teaching him Sa Re Ga Ma where the actor was repeating the words and tune to match up with his sister. With the brain stroke, the actor’s speech that got affected is slowly gaining momentum with many speech therapy sessions. Documenting his musical therapy sessions on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Good evening my lovely fans. I hope you all are loving my recovery videos which I am sharing with you. Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and a lot many things to take care of. My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again. This is Music Therapy a method in speech therapy wherein my sister @priyankaroy_pia works on opening and strengthening my vocal cords which would take time. It takes a lot of time and effort. Soon you would see me talk to you all. Keep checking this space as I am coming up with #priyankaandrahulroychallenge soon. Let’s trend to make our health better. Love you all. Rahul Roy.”

Apart from his music therapy sessions, the actor has been trying hard to practice speaking properly with his other speech therapy sessions where he gathering command over his language and way of speaking, and his sister Priyanka is acting as his pillar of strength. The actor had shared a video on Instagram where his sister was teaching him to read the newspaper aloud while spelling each word correctly with proper pronunciation that would eventually help in opening his vocal cords and make his speech more clear. He had captioned the post and wrote, “a throwback to my Speech lessons. Today being Valentine's Day let me wish each and every fan of mine a Happy Valentine’s Day to you. For all the couples enjoy the day and for all the singles listen to my songs and woo your lady love. And as promised I am sharing my second recovery video. This was taken when I was at @wockhardthosp my sister @priyankaroy_pia was taking my newspaper reading speech lessons. Let me tell you on the day of love that love is from your loved ones, either mother, wife, girlfriend, father, brother, and sister. So enrich the time you spend with your loved ones because when it’s needed they are the only ones who would stand by you when the rest of the world turn their backs on you. With each passing day, I am recovering and I want to wish you all a Happy Valentines Day Love you all. Cupid Rahul Roy.”

