Takeshi's Castle Reboot: Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Fans Demanding His Comeback

Takeshi's Castle was a Japanese game show wherein dozens of contestants went through physically daunting challenges to win the grand prize. The legendary show will be making a comeback but Indian fans have been urging the makers to bring back Jaaved Jaaferi to do the Hindi commentary for the show. Seeing how fans have been requesting his presence in the show, the actor took to his social media handle to drop his reaction.

3 things you need to know

Takeshi's Castle was a game show which was aired in India with Jaaved Jaaferi's comical voice.

The new episodes of Takeshi's Castle will air on Prime Video on August 30.

Jaaved Jaaferi expressed his gratitude for being a part of the show.

Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to the reboot of Takeshi's Castle

Jaaved Jaaferi recently took to his Twitter handle to react to reports that suggested that fans have been demanding his presence in the Hindi dubbed version of the show. He wrote that he had the best time of his life in the show and felt blessed with the love he received. He added, "The show blessed me with immense love, appreciation, and a huge fan following. Indebted."

(Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his experience while working in Takeshi's Castle. | Image: Jaaved Jaaferi/Twitter)

Fans earlier wrote on Twitter that they cannot accept anyone else's voice in the show other than his as he deserved it. Nevertheless, the show will be aired from August 30 on Amazon Prime Video with new commentators. The show will now be narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis in English.

All you need to know about Takeshi's Castle reboot

Amazon UK announced a few days ago that Takeshi's Castle will be returning in August with a bunch of contestants all set to perform physical challenges. The show will again bring back all the falling and tripping which made the viewers glued to the screens with hilarious comical timing. Earlier, Talking about the show, Jaaved Jaaferi had revealed that he was not approached by the makers of the show.