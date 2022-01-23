Tamannaah Bhatia & Khushi Kapoor Take Their Pet Dogs Out For A Sunday Stroll | Watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor were spotted out and about in the city with their pet dogs. The Bahubali star is known for flaunting her love for her Yorkshire Terrier named Pebbles on social media as she often shares pictures and videos with the dog accompanied by doting captions.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor and her elder sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, often show love to their pet dog, named Panda. See the celebrities taking their dogs out for a stroll in the city.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor give their dogs a city tour

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared videos of Tamannaah Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor out and about in the city with their pet dogs. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen with Pebbles along with a friend and her pet. She stopped to click pictures with her dog for the paparazzi. The 32-year-old later shared pictures on her Instagram where she is seen attending her friend's dog, Ginger's 10th birthday with Pebbles.

The actor was all smiles as she clicked pictures with Pebbles who was dressed in a classic black suit. On the other hand, Ginger was dressed in a pink tutu and surprised with a cake. She shared the pictures with the caption, ''Couldn’t get more pawsome than this 🐶🐶🐶 @billymanik81 Happy 10th birthday ginger (sic)''

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor sported a comfy outfit as she stepped out for a walk with her dog, Panda. The duo walked around the street while the young star kid held a soft toy in her hand. Check out the video here.

More on Tamannaah Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor

On the work front, Tamannaah recently gained praises for her energetic dance number in the Varun Tej starrer, Ghani. The actor shared a post on the same with the caption, ''Presenting #Kodthe a quick pick me up to motivate you to accomplish your goals

Get Ready to Get Knocked Out #Ghani 💃🥊 (sic)'' The film will be released in March this year.

Meanwhile, there have been several reports about producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor making her Bollywood debut soon. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

(Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram)