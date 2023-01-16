Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Attend Award Show, Pose Together Amid Dating Rumours

Amid dating rumours, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted at a fashion awards show in Mumbai on Sunday night. While Tamannaah looked stunning in a blue bodycon dress, Vijay kept it cool and casual in a hoodie and baggy pants which he paired with glasses.

The rumored couple was all smiles as they posed for the cameras together.

Check out the video here:

More on Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's 'rumoured' relationship

Speculations around Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship started after a video of them celebrating New Year's Eve together in Goa went viral on social media.

In the video, the actors could be seen snuggling. Although their faces were not visible, netizens were convinced that it was Tamannaah and Vijay after they compared their outfit to pictures they posted earlier that day on their respective social media handles from the same venue.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma KISS pic.twitter.com/8c7ADDMEzE — bunny (@bunnyAmnansh) January 2, 2023

Although the actors haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two of them were frequently spotted together. They went to the Vogue India fashion show last year in November and were seen at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October.

Fans are now connecting the dots and the fact that Vijay visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday on December 21 is also strengthening the rumours.

On the work front, the duo will be seen on screen together in 'Lust Stories 2', following which Tamannaah will work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Bole Chudiyan’. Vijay’s next project includes Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi version of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.