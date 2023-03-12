Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Dating? Baahubali Actress Answers

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up on her alleged romance with Vijay Varma. They first sparked speculations about dating when a video of Vijay and Tamannaah from New Year's eve went viral in which they were reportedly kissing. During a recent interview, the Baahubali actress was asked whether the relationship rumours were true or not.

Tamannaah said that such rumours “keep going around.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Himmatwala actress said that Vijay and her have done a film together. She added that such rumours keep circulating and need not be clarified. Tamannaah remained vague in her response to the question about dating Vijay and neither confirmed nor dismissed such rumours.

“We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

Tamannaah also spoke about her Bollywood debut 18 years ago with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She also spoke about the longevity of the careers of female actors in the film industry. In the same intearction, she joked about having a “crush” on Tabu.

“The scenario has fully changed, I love it. I see Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Tabu, people who I have grown up watching. I am in love with Tabu especially, I have a human crush on her.

Vijay Varma’s cute nickname for Tamannaah

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia shared a cute banter on social media recently and the Darlings actor revealed the nickname he addresses her by. Vijay calls Tamannaah 'Tamatar'.

The rumoured couple often drops comments on each other's social media posts, which keeps fueling speculations around them dating each other.