As Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been gaining positive reviews from the audience as well as critics, even Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her delight after watching the movie. She penned a note on social media lauding the performance of the cast members as well as of the director, Abhishek Kapoor on making this movie a success.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and backed by T-Series and Guy In The Sky, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui revolved around the life of a bodybuilder who falls in love with a Zumba teacher who later turns out to be a transgender. The story then follows the struggle of their lives as their relationship goes ahead.

Tamannaah Bhatia praises the team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a long note revealing how she watched Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui last night and it touched her heart. She then addressed the director of the girl, Abhishek Kapoor and lauded her for telling the story with pure honesty. She further praised him for treating the stigma and misconceptions around transgenders in a sensitive yet beautiful way. Adding to it, she also mentioned that there were stories and social topics that needed to be spoken about and stated that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was one such story that needed to be told. She then tagged Vaani Kapoor in her post and complimented her for playing the role of Maanvi with such conviction and revealed how she could see and feel the strength and vulnerability in Maanvi through her expressions and body language.

Tamannaah Bhatia also mentioned that playing the character of Maanvi was extremely challenging and lauded Vaani for outdoing herself. She then tagged Ayushmann Khurrana in her post and mentioned that he was an actor who never failed to inspire her, be it with his acting or the scripts he chose. "You make sure that each of your films has a social message which can be a conversation starter for taboo topics," she added. While concluding her appreciation post for the film, she stated that it takes a large heart and enormous amounts of guts to make a film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and hailed the entire team for making a film that entertains everyone and yet addresses a socially sensitive issue.

Image: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Official Poster/Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks