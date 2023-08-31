Last Updated:

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Photos From Maldives, Netizens Curious If Vijay Varma Clicked Them

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were snapped at Mumbai Airport on August 26. They jetted off to an undisclosed location. Seemingly, they are in Maldives.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly vacationing with her boyfriend Vijay Varma in Maldives. The couple jetted off to an undisclosed location on August 26. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The Aakhri Sach actress shared various photos from her vacation. In it, she was seen enjoying at crystal-clear turquoise water and white sandy beaches. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah relaxed on a hammock slung between two trees. She wore tropical prints on her beach vacation.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah enjoyed her coffee time. The presence of an additional coffee mug in the photo hinted at her boyfriend Vijay Varma's presence. However, he was not seen in the pictures.  

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah posed in a pink bralette teamed with a matching skirt. A rainbow was seen in the sky behind her.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The photos left netizens curious. They praised the actress' beach photos and enquired if Vijay clicked them.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Captioning the post, Tamannaah dropped rainbow emoticons. This year, she has been featured in Bhola Shankar, Jailer, Lust Stories 2, Jee Karda and Aakhri Sach, so far.

