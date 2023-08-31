Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Photos From Maldives, Netizens Curious If Vijay Varma Clicked Them

Quick links:
Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly vacationing with her boyfriend Vijay Varma in Maldives. The couple jetted off to an undisclosed location on August 26.
The Aakhri Sach actress shared various photos from her vacation. In it, she was seen enjoying at crystal-clear turquoise water and white sandy beaches.
Tamannaah relaxed on a hammock slung between two trees. She wore tropical prints on her beach vacation.
Tamannaah enjoyed her coffee time. The presence of an additional coffee mug in the photo hinted at her boyfriend Vijay Varma's presence. However, he was not seen in the pictures.
Tamannaah posed in a pink bralette teamed with a matching skirt. A rainbow was seen in the sky behind her.
The photos left netizens curious. They praised the actress' beach photos and enquired if Vijay clicked them.