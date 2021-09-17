Tamannaah Bhatia Shells Out Fitness Goals In Early Morning Workout Video; WATCH

Popular celebrities frequently post their workout glimpses on social media to inspire their fans and recently Tamannaah Bhatia gave her fans a visual treat by posting her workout video. The actor has a lot on her plate and is gearing up for multiple projects simultaneously including various Hindi and Telugu language films.

Tamannaah Bhatia gives major fitness goals

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip to her Instagram stories in which she can be seen performing lunges at the gym. In the video captioned as ‘Wakey Wakey’, she can be seen wearing a black tee along with a pair of black shorts. She even revealed in her Instagram stories that it was 6:08 am in the morning.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

The actor recently shared a note while reflecting on her latest book, Back To The Roots and stated how it felt surreal during the release of her book. She even wrote about how life got extremely hectic and she was constantly shooting right after the lockdown was lifted. She even shared a note of thanks to her collaborator and hoped that this simple book would impact her fans in the most amazing way.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Telugu black comedy movie, Maestro, and is gearing up for multiple movies that are expected to release soon. She will be seen in a cameo in the film, Ghani, in which she will be appearing in a song named Daang Daang. She will also appear in Shashanka Ghosh’s Plan A Plan B in which she will be sharing the screen space with other prolific actors namely Riteish Deshmukh, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila.

F3: Fun and Frustration, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, will also showcase Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha and others. Telugu romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam will showcase Tamannaah and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead. The actor will be essaying the lead in That Is Mahalakshmi that will be a remake of the Bollywood superhit film, Queen. Apart from these, the Love Mocktail actor is also gearing up for another Bollywood film, Bole Chudiyan whose details about the release haven’t been revealed yet.

