Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Neon Pantsuit At Jee Karda Screening; Kubbra Sait, Others Attend

Several guests including Sanya Malhotra, Bhuvan Bam, and Aditya Seal, among others attend the screening of Jee Karda starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Anjali Choudhury
Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Jee Karda screening took place today and the entire star cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashim Gulati, Simone Singh, Anya Singh, Suhail Nayyar, and others were present. 

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Jee Karda event in style. She wore a neon green pantsuit paired with a sheer top. The actress completed her look with a top-knot bun.

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah's co-star Aashim Gulati, who will portray the role of Arjun in the series, looked dapper in a printed shirt paired with matching pants. 

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actress Shweta Tripathi and her rapper husband Chaitanya Sharma were also in attendance at the Jee Karda screening. They posed for the cameras together.

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anya Singh and Sanya Malhotra also posed together during the event as they twinned in white. While Anya wore a white cutout gown, Sanya wore a white cinched dress.

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhuvan Bam made an appearance at the Jee Karda screening and flashed his million-dollar smile to the cameras. 

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait wore a body dress at the Jee Karda screening. She attended the event to wish luck to the entire team of Jee Karda. 

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Seal was also in the guest list of the Jee Karda screening. His sweater stood out as it had his initials printed on it.

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posed for the paps at the event as he made his appearance. He opted for a cool and comfy outfit for the screening. 

Jee Karda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Banerjee, who rose to fame from his diverse roles in shows and films, came to attend the screening for Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming web series. 

