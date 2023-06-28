Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur Attend Lust Stories 2 Premiere

Quick links:
Mrunal Thakur arrived for the Lust Stories 2 premiere, in a pink one-shouldered bodycon with a thigh-high slit. She stars in of the anothology's segments with Angad Bedi.
Tamannaah Bhatia, also headlining one of the 4 segments, arrived in a crisp collared formal shirt, cinched in with a high-rise bodycon skirt with a U-shaped hem.
Tamannaah stars opposite Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, who arrived in his trademark wide-legged suit carrying subtle embroidery in red by the shoulders and lapels.
Lust Stories 2 marks Tamannaah and Vijay's first professional collaboration. The two struck up a romance on the sets of this very film.
Neena Gupta, also part of the Mrunal-Angad segment, arrived looking elegant in a bronze gold satin saree paired with a floral blouse and a structured beige handbag.
Konkona Sen Sharma, one of the 4 directors for the anthology film, arrived for her movie premiere in a pin-striped suit and pressed back hair.
Tillotama Shome flaunted her edgy new hair as she arrived in a puff-sleeved black evening dress for the Lust Stories 2 premiere.
Angad Bedi was seen greeting co-star Mrunal Thakur before he posed solo for the cameras looking dapper in all-black suit.
He was accompanied with his wife Neha Dhupia who twinned with him in a netted and layered all-black midi.