Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur Attend Lust Stories 2 Premiere

The makers of Lust Stories 2 hosted a premiere for the anthology film. The event was graced by most of the cast coupled with other key names associated with it.

Aalokitaa Basu
Mrunal Thakur
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur arrived for the Lust Stories 2 premiere, in a pink one-shouldered bodycon with a thigh-high slit. She stars in of the anothology's segments with Angad Bedi. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
2/10
Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia, also headlining one of the 4 segments, arrived in a crisp collared formal shirt, cinched in with a high-rise bodycon skirt with a U-shaped hem. 

Vijay Varma
3/10
Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah stars opposite Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, who arrived in his trademark wide-legged suit carrying subtle embroidery in red by the shoulders and lapels. 

Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma
4/10
Varinder Chawla

Lust Stories 2 marks Tamannaah and Vijay's first professional collaboration. The two struck up a romance on the sets of this very film. 

Neena Gupta
5/10
Varinder Chawla

Neena Gupta, also part of the Mrunal-Angad segment, arrived looking elegant in a bronze gold satin saree paired with a floral blouse and a structured beige handbag. 

Konkona Sen Sharma
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Konkona Sen Sharma, one of the 4 directors for the anthology film, arrived for her movie premiere in a pin-striped suit and pressed back hair. 

Tillotama Shome
7/10
Varinder Chawla

Tillotama Shome flaunted her edgy new hair as she arrived in a puff-sleeved black evening dress for the Lust Stories 2 premiere. 

Angad Bedi
8/10
Varinder Chawla

Angad Bedi was seen greeting co-star Mrunal Thakur before he posed solo for the cameras looking dapper in all-black suit. 

Neha Dhupia
9/10
Varinder Chawla

He was accompanied with his wife Neha Dhupia who twinned with him in a netted and layered all-black midi. 

Lust Stories 2
10/10
Varinder Chawla

Lust Stories 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 29. 

