Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Comments On Each Other's Posts, Fuels Dating Rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have once again fuelled dating rumours by commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Their love-filled comments, on each other's latest Instagram posts, have caught everyone's attention.

On Friday, Tamannaah took to social media and shared a reel comprising her photoshoot images. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen donning red ensembles.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, "Pretty dresses and prettier places make for the prettiest pictures" with a heart eyes emoticon.

Tamannaah's post left her fans mesmerised and also caught the attention of her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma.

Soon after Tamannaah shared the reel, Vijay took to the comments section and dropped fire emojis along with a fire truck and a fire extinguisher emoticon. The post also grabbed the attention of several fans who were all praises for the 'Plan A-Plan B' actress.

One fan wrote, "Red seems to be your favourite Colour. Mix of love, passion and danger all rolled into one. It's a bold choice, but you pull it off like nobody's business". "Red is for Tamannaah", penned another one. One comment read, "Tamannaah top class star. Very nice reel."

-

Check out the post:

On the other hand, Tamannaah dropped heart eyes emoticons on rumoured boyfriend Vijay's latest post.

See the post here:



Tamannaah and Vijay's rumoured relationship

Reportedly, the rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's film. They reportedly hit off immediately and it looks like they are in a happy space right now. They even celebrated the New Year together in Goa. A video from their cosy celebrations went viral where they were reportedly seen kissing.

A week after, they bumped into each other at an award ceremony held in Mumbai and posed for the paps. Recently, they made their first joint appearance as they stepped out for a drive. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple on their relationship yet.

