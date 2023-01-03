Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Party Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say They're Dating

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have sparked dating rumours after a video of them celebrating New Year's Eve together in Goa went viral on social media. In the video, the actors could be seen snuggling. Although their faces are not visible, netizens are convinced that it's Tamannaah and Vijay Varma after comparing their outfit to pictures they posted earlier that day on their respective social media handles from the same venue.

In the video posted on Twitter, Tamannaah and Vijay could be seen snuggling up to one another as they greeted 2023 on a Goa beach. Tamannaah wore a short pink dress for the occasion and Vijay looked dapper in a white shirt.

Check out the viral video below:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma KISS pic.twitter.com/8c7ADDMEzE — bunny (@bunnyAmnansh) January 2, 2023

Ever since the video was posted on social media, the fans have flooded Twitter with comments. One of them wrote, "Vijay Varma and Tamannaah are dating... wow wow wow, they look super cute together." Another user wrote, "Tamannaah and Vijay Varma... interesting pair."

Check out their reactions below:

vijay verma and tamannah are dating 🤩🤓🤓 … wow wow wow they look super cute together — prajjjuuu (@aditthanishpraj) January 1, 2023

Vijay verma dating tamannah is a W for us — Aashish 🧟 (@isthissheesh) January 3, 2023

Tamannah and Vijay Varma....interesting pair — Suresh (@srtxt7) January 1, 2023

More on Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma 'rumoured' relationship

Although the actors haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two of them were frequently spotted together.

They went to the Vogue India fashion show last year in November and were seen at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October.

Fans are now connecting the dots and the fact that Vijay visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday on December 21 is strengthening the rumours.

@ Tamannaahspeaks dating #VijayVarma They celebrated birthday together and now kissing openly in Goa private party 🥳 pic.twitter.com/uFGUoB4vx8 — ♥️Sneha Tamannaah 😘 💫 (@Tamannaahspeakk) January 2, 2023

The couple first met on the sets of 'Lust Stories 2.' Throughout the filming, the actors reportedly grew close and developed a bond.