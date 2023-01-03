Last Updated:

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Party Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say They're Dating

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first met on the sets of 'Lust Stories 2'

Written By
Anjali Negi
Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: @tamannaahspeaks/instagram, @itsvijayvarma/instagram


Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have sparked dating rumours after a video of them celebrating New Year's Eve together in Goa went viral on social media. In the video, the actors could be seen snuggling. Although their faces are not visible, netizens are convinced that it's Tamannaah and Vijay Varma after comparing their outfit to pictures they posted earlier that day on their respective social media handles from the same venue. 

In the video posted on Twitter, Tamannaah and Vijay could be seen snuggling up to one another as they greeted 2023 on a Goa beach. Tamannaah wore a short pink dress for the occasion and Vijay looked dapper in a white shirt.

Check out the viral video below:

Ever since the video was posted on social media, the fans have flooded Twitter with comments. One of them wrote, "Vijay Varma and Tamannaah are dating... wow wow wow, they look super cute together." Another user wrote, "Tamannaah and Vijay Varma... interesting pair." 

Check out their reactions below:

More on Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma 'rumoured' relationship

Although the actors haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two of them were frequently spotted together. 
They went to the Vogue India fashion show last year in November and were seen at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October. 

Fans are now connecting the dots and the fact that Vijay visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday on December 21 is strengthening the rumours.

The couple first met on the sets of 'Lust Stories 2.' Throughout the filming, the actors reportedly grew close and developed a bond.

First Published:
COMMENT