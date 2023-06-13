Last Updated:

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline: From Reel To Real-life Couple

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's met on the sets on Lust Stories 2 in Goa and started to spend time with each other. Now, its confirmed that they are dating.

Nitish Vashishtha
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma. Earlier, they made several public appearances, including when they arrived at PVR Mumbai for a movie date in May.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: Varinder Chawla

Prior to their movie date, the couple was spotted on a late-night drive together in the city. Instead of shying away, they posed for the paparazzi. 

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: itsvijayvarma/Instagram

Tamannaah and Vijay welcomed 2023 together. They attended a New Year's Eve party at Goa and shared pictures from the time. It was reported that they were spotted kissing.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: Varinder Chawla

Before celebrating the New Year, the couple attended the Mumbai concert of the Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in December 2022.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: Varinder Chawla

On several occasions, the couple was snapped together in public. At the trailer launch event of Dahaad, Vijay blushed when his co-actors teased him with Tamannaah's name. 

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: Twitter

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's social media banter added fuel to their dating rumours. In an AMA session, Vijay revealed that he referred to Tamannaah as 'tamatar'.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Image: luststories/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will co-star in their first film together. They will feature in a segment in the upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2. 

Varinder Chawla
Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah was also rumoured to join Vijay for Cannes 2023. However, that did not happen. The actress revealed that they met in Goa on Lust Stories 2 set, spent time together and fell for each other.  

