Tamannaah Bhatia Wraps Up 'Babli Bouncer' Shoot; Calls It 'an Experience Of A Lifetime'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar have wrapped up shooting for their forthcoming project, Babli Bouncer, with the duo sharing glimpses from the team's celebratory evening. The project, which is being billed as a 'coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone', is set in the 'bouncer town' of North India- Asola Fatepur.

Tamannaah penned a long note reminiscing her journey in the film, calling it an 'experience of a lifetime'. Talking about her 'extremely well written and author backed' character, Bhatia spoke about how the team created a healthy work environment filled with 'goodness, positivity' as everyone was 'supportive and idealistic'. Bhandarkar too penned a gratitude note for everyone onboard Babli Bouncer from its inception to end.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 5, the Baahubali star dropped myriad glimpses from the wrap-up party, while penning a detailed note on her journey.

Thanking 'finest director' Madhur Bhandarkar for giving her this opportunity, Tamannaah added, "He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy, childlike, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best." She concluded by expressing gratitude to 'the team of most talented and kind-hearted people'. Take a look.

Bhandarkar too shared a similar post as he bid adieu to the film after '3 months, 42 days'. "Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous teamwork, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish," he mentioned.

Apart from Bhatia, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures are bankrolling the film. which is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

