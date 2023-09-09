Tamannaah Bhatia's Video Of Clicking Boyfriend Vijay Varma's Photos Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently made their relationship public. Since then, the actors have been showing up in each other’s support. In a video doing rounds on social media, the Lust Stories 2 actors can be seen attending an event in the city together. While Vijay Varma posed for the paparazzi, his girlfriend Tamannaah took candid snaps of him on her phone.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made their relationship public in July this year.

While Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Vijay Varma was last seen in the web series Kaalkoot.

The actors shared screen space in the recent short film anthology Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia turns pap for Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended an event held by GQ on September 8. A video of the couple from the event is doing rounds on social media. The video shows Vijay taking centre stage and posing for the paparazzi at the event. However, what caught people's attention was Tamannaah.

While Vijay was posing for the shutterbugs, his lady love was capturing his candid self from a corner. The actress could be seen taking pictures of the Kaalkoot actor from the side. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet with social media users praising Tamannaah.

Tamannaah Bhatia gets irked as fans ask her about marriage

Ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have been making several public appearances together. Recently, they even went on a short romantic getaway to Maldives. While they have been vocal about their love life, recently a question posed by a fan set Tamannnaah off.

On September 6, the actress attended an event by Galatta Plus in Chennai. A fan asked the actress about her wedding plans with Vijay. The actress got visibly upset at this and said, “Even my parents don't ask me this”. However, she commented that Vijay is a good person and she is happy in her life.